The 148th Kutztown Fair will open on Aug. 12 at the Kutztown Fairgrounds at 4 pm. Livestock Exhibitors are reminded that entries for the Kutztown Fair are due to the Fair Office by July 5.
The July 5 deadline is for all livestock entries, Department 20- Group Exhibits, and Department 24 the Antique Farm Equipment. Fair goers are encouraged to complete entry program neatly and completely. The 2019 Kutztown Fair Premium Book has been published and has been distributed throughout the Berks Lehigh counties, plus a copy is available on line at the Kutztown Fair website. The Premium book contains all the rules and entry forms necessary to enter any contest or item for judging.
In anticipation of the over 600 animals that will be entered, all animal entries must be postmarked no later than July 5 or enter online by visiting the fair website www.kutztownfairgrounds.com. All other entries such as vegetables, arts, crafts, cooking and baking, wines, have an entry deadline of July 31. By entering online you will be pre-registered and check-in with your items will be quicker. The fair team strongly encourages all exhibitors to pre-enter their items.
The Kutztown Fair opens Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 17. For more details, visit www.kutztownfair.com.