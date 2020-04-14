WINDSOR TWP., Berks County - Five volunteer firefighters were taken to a local hospital after their fire engine rolled on Interstate 78 in Windsor Township, state troopers said.
The crash happened around 1 p.m Tuesday, April 14, on I-78 Eastbound near mile marker 33.6 just outside Hamburg.
Engine Tanker 46 was returning from a call assisting Hamburg Fire Department when the 2004 Spartan Motors Pumper suffered a front tire failure, causing the driver, Brian Frey, 49, of Lenhartsville, to lose control of the truck.
"We understand that everyone has their own opinions of everything that happens, but we want to stress that driver error played no part in this accident. The driver did everything possible to safely recover from the sudden event. The vehicle is governed at 60 miles per hour and was traveling at highway speed on the Interstate at the time of failure," the Kutztown Fire Company Truck Crew posted on social media.
The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch and overturning onto its passenger side.
"The operator of the apparatus fought to remain in control of the vehicle until the right side wheels left the road surface, causing the vehicle to leave the road completely and roll onto its right side in a grass area on the side of the highway, narrowly missing the guiderail. The seatbelted firefighters in the apparatus were able to exit and walk away with very minor injuries," posted the Truck Crew.
Troopers said Frey and four passengers — Joshua Young, 27, of Fleetwood, Eric Trubilla, 45, and Kyle Fritz, 30, and Benjamin Hoffman, 27, all of Kutztown — suffered minor injuries, and all were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital via Hamburg EMS.
Firefighters from Kutztown and Hamburg responded to the scene, and V&M towing removed the truck from the scene.
The eastbound travel lane of I-78 was closed for about two and a half hours.
The accident is still under investigation for the cause of the tire failure.