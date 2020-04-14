WINDSOR TWP., Berks County - Five volunteer firefighters were taken to a local hospital after their fire engine rolled on Interstate 78 in Windsor Township, state troopers said.
The crash happened around 1 p.m Tuesday, April 14, on I-78 Eastbound near mile marker 33.6 just outside Hamburg.
Troopers said a 2004 Spartan Motors Pumper, Kutztown Fire Company's Engine/Tanker 46, was travelling eastbound when it suffered a front tire failure, causing the driver, Brian Frey, 49, of Lenhartsville, to lose control of the truck.
The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch and overturning onto its passenger side.
Troopers said Frey and four passengers — Joshua Young, 27, of Fleetwood, Eric Trubilla, 45, and Kyle Fritz, 30, and Benjamin Hoffman, 27, all of Kutztown — suffered minor injuries, and all were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital via Hamburg EMS.
Firefighters from Kutztown and Hamburg responded to the scene, and V&M towing removed the truck from the scene.
The eastbound travel lane of I-78 was closed for about two and a half hours.