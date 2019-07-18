Kutztown Grange presented the 2019 Community Citizen Award to Craig Koller of Kutztown during its Community Night held this spring.
The 2019 Community Citizen Award recognizes Koller for his contributions to the Kutztown community.
“We pick someone who has done things for the community right here in town and it’s a surprise,” said Kutztown Grange Master Kenneth Dietrich. “We try to pick someone who helps out the community… and he’s done quite a bit here in Kutztown.”
Born and raised in Kutztown, Koller graduated from Kutztown High School and has lived in town his entire life. He worked 27 years for the Lehigh Valley Health Network and is currently employed as Dean of Health Services at Lehigh Valley Community College.
In Kutztown, Koller is a past president of the Kutztown Area Historical Society and still serves on the board of directors.
Each year at the Kutztown Folk Festival, you can find Koller in the Quilt Barn sharing his knowledge of quilts and quilting.
His biggest accomplishment was serving as chairman for the Bicentennial of Kutztown. He also brought the whole community together for all of the Bicentennial celebration events.
Koller said thanks to everybody and especially to his family. Thinking he was just taking his mother out for a night of fun at the Kutztown Grange Community Night, Koller was surprised to receive the award. Koller thanks the Kutztown Grange for the recognition.
Also that night, Kutztown Grange presented the 2019 Community Service Award, which included a $500 donation, to the Kutztown Fire Company Truck Crew. Tom Sterner accepted the donation and said thank you. He said the money will be put toward training classes and keeping things like equipment up to date.
The 2019 Granger of the Year Award was presented to Melvin Greiss of Alburtis in recognition of service to Grange. He continues to serve Grange along with his wife of 50 years, Norma. They have two children, William and Lisa. He is retired form East Penn Manufacturing.
Greiss spends numerous hours with the Grange and is often seen in the kitchen, at Bingo, serving at banquets, at the Kutztown Folk Festival, at the Kutztown Fair and assisting with any other projects that come up throughout the year. He is always trying to help out while enjoying the time with fellow Grangers who have become lifetime friends; sometimes you may see a smile on his face as jokes are passed between members.
Greiss expressed his gratitude for Grange presenting him with the Granger of the Year Award.
Community Night also featured entertainment by The Amazing Magi, Michael Reist. Providing magical entertainment for all ages, he brings his mind-blowing illusions and amazing sleight of hand combined with storytelling to entertain and mystify.