The Kutztown Area School Board announced that Kutztown High School’s football program will continue as is, hiring a head coach for the 2020-21 season.
As part of the committee reports at the Jan. 21 regular school board meeting, Kutztown School Board President Karl Nolte discussed the future of the football program, as it was discussed at the prior extracurricular committee meeting.
“It ultimately led to a recommendation by the committee to leave the football program as is,” Nolte said.
The school board moved to hire Larry Chester as the head football coach for the 2020-2021 school year at a stipend of $6,800. Chester served as interim head coach for the latter half of the 2019 season, and previously served as head coach from 2002 until 2007.
“We had a great discussion between the board and some community members at our last two extracurricular committee meetings, and ultimately the decision was made to hire a new coach and look forward to a successful 2020 campaign,” said Superintendent Christian Temchatin.
The vote to hire Chester was grouped together with two other personnel items, the hiring of Daniel Stemko as head coach for volleyball at a stipend of $3,520 and the retirement of Donna M. Hill-Chaney, elementary art teacher, effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The vote was 6-1, with Michael Hess voting present, and Alan J. Darion and James Shrawder absent.
Eric Johnson, board member, voted for Hill-Chaney’s retirement reluctantly, citing her positive impact to the district in her 26 years at Kutztown.
“You’ll be missed, but there’s a lot of gratitude out there for what you’ve done,” Johnson said to Hill-Chaney, who was in the audience.
Deb Barnes, principal at Kutztown Elementary, said to Hill-Chaney “your compassionate heart and your desire to instill a love of art in our students will be greatly missed.”
Hill-Chaney was humbled by the recognition, thanking the board, her colleagues, and district parents for allowing her to teach art.
“I have enjoyed and thoroughly loved what I have done, so thank you for allowing me the privilege to teach in this district,” Hill-Chaney said.
She added that, overall, she has spent 40 years teaching.
In other news, students presented library books to the School Board members in honor of the Pennsylvania School Board Association’s School Director Recognition Month.
“To recognize each of our members, we have books that will be dedicated to our library in their names,” said Temchatin.
Kutztown Elementary student Sophie Stemko presented the book “What Do You Do With a Problem?” by Kobi Yamada to board member Michael Hess.
“This is a very creative book which shows you how to face with problems throughout our day and realize they aren’t all that bad,” Stemko said. “We at Kutztown Elementary hope you tackle your problems the same way.”
The other students who presented books include Konnor Weisner and Natalie Bauscher from Greenwich-Lenhartsville Elementary; Bridget and Leo Johnson from Kutztown Elementary; Michelle Ayoso and Jordan Keller from Kutztown Middle School; and Sydney Sheetz and Matthew Hill from Kutztown High School.
Temchatin said the books were purchased by the library as part of their regular rotation, and subsequently dedicated to the board members.