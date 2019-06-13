Members of Kutztown Area High School Class of 1944 gathered for their 75th Annual Class Reunion in Moselem Springs on June 6. Six classmates shared lunch, caught up, and reminisced about their days in high school over three quarters of a century ago.
Helen Breidegam of Fleetwood summed it up nicely when she said, “I will always remember that we were a great class.”
Helen married her high school sweetheart, DeLight Breidegam, founder of East Penn Manufacturing. After graduating she pursued her lifetime dream of nursing. In fact, Helen was East Penn’s very first occupational health nurse.
Also in attendance was Irene Grim of Krumsville, who had a “school bus romance” with her husband, Paul, Class of ‘43. She is a proud great-grandmother who positively “beams” over all her family members.
Wayne Fegely was a pitcher on Kutztown’s baseball team and drove all the way up from Upperco, Md. with his wife, Phyllis, Class of ’48, to attend. He is a proud veteran, drafted into the Navy when he was in college.
Evelyn Adam is glad that at 92 years old she is still able to come to the reunions. Earnest Wiltrout of Blandon agrees that it is truly an honor to be among such fine classmates.
It was an especially meaningful day for Kenneth Kern of Kutztown. This year the reunion fell on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Kenneth fought that day in Normandy after being drafted out of high school. He was one of three students drafted before graduation and received his diploma early. Ken and his wife, Ruth, brought old photos from their high school days to share with the group as they ate lunch.
A lot of time has passed since high school for these classmates, but the camaraderie has not. Congratulations to the class of 1944!