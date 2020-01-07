Rodney Brunner and Meredith (Morse) Carrier will be inducted into the Kutztown Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame during the Kutztown High School boys’ basketball game at the Kutztown High School on Jan. 24. The 1984 KAHS State Champion Softball Team will also be honored.
Rodney Brunner, a 1967 grad, was a two-sport athlete playing baseball and basketball at KAHS. Brunner was a 4-year starter in baseball, playing both high school and legion baseball. In 1966 and 1967 he was named All County short stop and part of the county championship baseball team in 1967. Brunner was a 3-year starter in basketball with a record of 61-10. He was the point guard for the 1965 and 1967 basketball county championship teams. His sports career continued as he played softball for the Lyons Fire Company and was named Class A All State Second Base.
Meredith (Morse) Carrier, a 1996 grad, was a three-sport athlete playing field hockey, basketball, and softball. In field hockey she was named to the All Division team. Carrier was a basketball stand-out. She scored 1,323 points in her high school career and was named to the All County Basketball teams in ’95 and ’96. Carrier was awarded the Best Berks Girl Basketball Player in 1996, the Rhodes Award, and earned the title of top Berks scorer. After high school, Carrier continued her basketball career at the college level and scored 1,125 points while attending Manhattan College. She held the school record for field goal percentage and was second in field goal percentage in the nation. Post college, Carrier played semi-professional basketball with the New Philadelphia Syrens. She also played professionally for the Chemnitz ‘99ers in Germany and the NWBL Birmingham Power.
This year the KAHS Athletic Hall of Fame is also honoring the 1984 PIAA Class AA State Championship softball team. The team finished with a 24-2 record and won the Berks County League and District 3 titles that season.
If anyone would like to attend the induction, contact Diane Haring at (610) 683-7755 for more information.