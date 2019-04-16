On March 1, the Kutztown Area School Music Association hosted the 23rd Annual Pot Pie Dinner.
The dinner included a choice of Pot Pie or Macaroni & Cheese, salad, roll, dessert and drink. The event showcased the talents of Kutztown Area School District's students from elementary to high school. Performances included the elementary band and chorus, the middle school band, chorus, pop group, jazz band and the high school band, chorus, show choir, and jazz band. The Pot Pie Dinner is a great event for families and neighbors to come together and celebrate music and community.
The Kutztown Area Jazz Festival was held March 16 at the Kutztown Area Middle School Commons. Middle and High school bands from Berks County competed at the all day festival.
The Kutztown Elementary Jazz band performance kicked off the festival, followed by the middle school bands. Bands that performed were Boyertown MS East, Fleetwood MS, Wilson West MS, Spring-Ford MS and the Kutztown Middle School Jazz Band. The high school competition included Boyertown Jazz Ensemble, Brandywine Heights HS, Governor Mifflin HS, Pocono Mountain West HS, Boyertown Big Band and our own Kutztown HS.
The Kutztown Area School Music Association (KASMA) provided our famous homemade soups like Perogie Soup, Farmhouse Chowder, Winter Italiano, Bean, Chicken Noodle, Sausage Corn Chowder, Baked Potato and Chili. Walking Tacos, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Soft Pretzels and homemade baked goods were also sold in the KASMA concession stand.
KASMA also had 30 different raffle baskets that were donated by local businesses such as: Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, Mad Dogs, Paisley & Co. and Firefly Bookstore. KASMA families also donated baskets. Some of the baskets contained music themed items, snacks, candy, a nuts & bolts sculpture of a drummer, and a gardening basket, just to name a few.
The Kutztown Area School Music Association is a non-profit booster for the music programs in the Kutztown Schools. It is comprised entirely of volunteers. KASMA does fundraisers to supplement the budgets of the music programs for K-12 allowing for instrument repairs/purchases, field trips, workshops and more. KASMA would like to thank everyone who worked, competed, attended, donated items, or prepared food for the jazz fest and pot pie dinner. The proceeds from both events benefit ALL music students in the district (both instrumental & vocal) in grades K-12.