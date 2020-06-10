2020 Kutztown Kruizz Postponed Until 2021
Due to the uncertainties and restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the Kutztown Kruizz have decided to postpone the 2020 event with a plan to celebrate the Kruizz’s return in 2021.
The event, hosted by Kutztown Strong, was slated for Saturday, July 25, and annually attracts more than 300 cars and several thousand visitors to Kutztown’s Main Street.
Car enthusiasts and the public are invited to the Kruizz’s return on July 31, 2021.
Bowers Chile Pepper Festival Canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 25th Annual Chile Pepper Festival scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12 in Bowers has been canceled.
Held at the Bill Delong Park in Bowers, Berks County, the Chile Pepper Festival is held each year the weekend after Labor Day. This event is the largest of its kind anywhere in the United States and is host to chile pepper food, crafts, a Jalapeno eating contest, a salsa contest, a chile pepper field excursion and much more.