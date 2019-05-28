The American Legion Post 480 and VFW Post 560 hosted their Annual Memorial Day Parade on May 27.
"This is an incredible way to reach out to the Kutztown community while celebrating a very special day by honoring those who served our country."
Local Scouts, veterans groups, Kutztown Pipe Band, combined middle school and high school bands, fire firefighters, and military were represented in the parade.
The parade traveled south on North Whiteoak Street, along Main Street to Fairview Cemetery for a tribute to veterans buried there. Then the parade continued to Hope Cemetery for a tribute and Memorial Day address by Sergeant Sean Krause, Iraq war veteran from Kutztown.
Taps and a Salute to the Dead was given as well as solemn prayers in remembrance to those fallen and serving.
Americanism award winners gave recitations during each ceremony at the cemeteries. Leah Zettlemoyer recited "Recessional" by Kipling and Fiora Schnell recited "In Flanders Field."
The Kutztown Optimist Club assisted in forming the parade and serving refreshments to the parade participants.