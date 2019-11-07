PHILADELPHIA – First Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that John Krasley, 51, of Kutztown, was convicted at trial of distributing, transporting, receiving and accessing child pornography after a week-long trial in Easton.
Between March of 2013 and June of 2018, the defendant used various websites to access and share password-protected child pornography files on an almost daily basis. On six separate occasions, Krasley granted access to folders containing child pornography to undercover law enforcement officers. In addition, using electronic surveillance, agents identified further instances of child pornography access and distribution. All of these incidents occurred using the password-protected internet connection at Krasley’s residence in Kutztown.
“Krasley’s years-long history of exploiting the victimization of children online are over,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Williams. “Child sexual exploitation is appallingly pervasive, and exacerbated by the easy availability of digital media and communications. Further, the ability to hide this type of activity online can make these cases even more difficult to investigate and prosecute. As always, we stand ready with our federal partners to identify and prosecute these criminals.”
“Child exploitation investigations continue to be one of HSI’s highest investigative priorities,” said Marlon Miller, special agent in charge of HSI Philadelphia. “Crimes against children impact all of us and have far reaching consequences. HSI will continue working with our federal, state and local partners to identify arrest and prosecute anyone who trades in this vile material.”
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce the sexual exploitation and abuse of children. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Albert S. Glenn.