In a message to the Kutztown community, Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel encouraged Kutztown residents to use the phone and online resources to minimize the spread of germs.
"While the Borough of Kutztown will remain open to provide all necessary services to our residents, in an effort to minimize the spread of germs, we encourage all customers and potential visitors to please use the phone, website, Home Net Facebook page and online bill pay to ask questions, get information and pay their bills," wrote Schlegel.
In addition, Schlegel encouraged residents to be prepared.
"It is recommended, that should the need arise, you have sufficient supplies for two weeks," he wrote.
"Myself, the Borough Council and the Emergency Management Coordinator for the Borough of Kutztown, Michael Russo, want to assure the residents of Kutztown about what we are doing, and where to obtain accurate information in regards to the coronavirus," wrote Schlegel, providing residents with an update and where to find more information.
Kutztown's local nursing home, Kutztown Manor, is closed to all visitors as their residents are among the most vulnerable.
For information on the Kutztown Area School District, go to www.kasd.org/corona for updates.
For local coronavirus information, visit the Berks County Department of Emergency Services at www.berksdes.com.
For statewide coronavirus updates, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health at www.health.pa.gov or call 1-877-PA HEALTH.
For additional non-medical emergencies, go online to the United Way’s 211 Get-Connected-Get Help Web site at 211.org or you can dial 211 or call toll free to 855-567-5341 for assistance. They have information on finding food, paying housing bills, accessing free childcare, and other essential services.
Concluding, Schlegel wrote, "We ask that you remain calm, check on your neighbors, and give thanks to all those people doing everything they can to keep you safe. Be sure to practice common sense and good hygiene. Like your mom always said, “Wash your Hands.”