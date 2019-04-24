Kutztown’s National Honor Society members completed a service project in honor of one of their own: Nikolette Nolte. A Kutztown graduate and past NHS member, Niki spent time at Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital while in treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Treatment Based Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).
In February, NHS members kicked off this multi-faceted project with a drive to collect travel size toiletries for families to use while at the hospital. Students and staff at Kutztown donated over 500 items through the 2-week collection period.
Members then designed and created 38 Activity Bags to be used by the Child Life Department at the hospital. The bags contained coloring pages, toy cars, colored pencils, crayons, playing cards, puzzles, sticker mosaics and Play-Doh. The Honor Society was also able to donate several board games to the hospital. According to Melissa Nolte, Niki’s mother, “Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital and Child Life Department were instrumental in Niki’s treatment and recovery. This is a wonderful and caring hospital with some truly amazing doctors, nurses, and support staff. All items and gifts given to the children who are spending time at Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital puts a smile on their face and makes their stay a little less traumatic.”
NHS member Elizabeth Diehl was instrumental in guiding the project, having orchestrated a similar project last year: “In honor of Owen Wilt, a child of the Lehigh Valley area who was battling cancer, I organized a GoFundMe page to raise money for supplies to donate to Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital. I collected and delivered about $315 in donations and bought a variety of toys, personal care items, and games to donate to the Children’s Hospital."
March 19 marked the completion of the project, culminating in a delivery to the Child Life Department at Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital.