Dominick Pizzelanti, an 8th grade student at Kutztown Middle School, won this years Essay Contest based on the theme, "When All The World's Problems are Solved, is Optimism Still Necessary?" Dominick won $500 cash and his essay went on to compete at the district level contest.
Isabella Pizzelanti, a student at Kutztown High School won first place in the annual Oratorical Contest. Scott Ashman, a Kutztown Middle School student, won second place. Both won $250 cash prizes. The theme this year is," Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?" Isabella went on to compete at the district level contest held recently at the Inn at Reading.
"It never fails to impress me how the youth of today have a bright vision for our future. We will truly be in great hands as our young people grow to become tomorrow's leaders," Club President Dan Schlegel said. "I congratulate them all, and am proud of their hard work."
The Optimist Club of Kutzown has been participating in these contests for many years and has been active in the community since 1981.