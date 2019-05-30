Eight seniors from four northeast Berks County high schools received scholarships to attend Kutztown University in the fall.
Kutztown University President Dr. Kenneth S. Hawkinson hosted the Kutztown Optimist Club and guests for the annual presentation of the Kutztown Fools' Run Scholarships on May 16.
The recipients are from Brandywine Heights, Fleetwood, Hamburg and Kutztown high schools. In addition, a scholarship was given to the KU football team.
The recipients are Jenna Rothrock and Davis Stoudt of Brandywine; McKenzie Barlet and Dane Fegley of Kutztown; Alyssa Romoho of Hamburg; and Zachary Brintzenhoff, Kimberly Wetzel and Michael Boyer of Fleetwood. Receiving for the KU football team was Jack Pilkerton.
The scholarships are generated through the proceeds from the Kutztown Fools Run sponsored by the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
The event, which features 10 mile and 5K runs and a 2 mile walk, has generated more than $300,000 in scholarships since its inception in 1989. Next year’s event will celebrate the 30th running of the Kutztown Fools Run, one of Berks County’s premier running events.