A pair of Kutztown police officers were recognized by borough council for lifesaving actions over the summer. The awards were presented to Patrolmen Charles Lawson and Robert Hriczko Jr. during their regular meeting on Sept. 17.
Mayor Jim Schlegel read a pair of resolutions, describing the awards and the officers’ actions, noting that procedures for the Kutztown Police Department “provides for recognition of police officers who perform their duties beyond that which is normally expected,” adding that such recognition must be approved by council.
The pair, Schlegel said, helped save a life during a cardiac arrest on June 26 in the borough.
Chief Craig Summers said it was Lawson’s fourth time saving a life.
“He’s one of those guys you want to be working around when he’s working, because he might save your life,” Summers told the council and gathered crowd.
“It was a young lady that had a heart attack. They saved her life, and she’s still walking around today,” Summers added, drawing applause from the crowd.