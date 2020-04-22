Kutztown Rotary Club recognized Students of the Month for February and March.
February
February students were honored at the Farmers Night celebration sponsored by the Kutztown Rotary Club on Feb. 19 at Kutztown Grange Hall. Selected by school administrators based collectively on academic achievement, school participation and community contributions, as well as achievements in agriculture (in line with Farmers Night), two 12th graders were honored, Daryl Berger for Brandywine Heights and Owen Stemko for Kutztown. In addition, Fleetwood Rotary Club honored Paige Rohrbach of Oley Valley High School.
Daryl Berger is the son of Dean and Diane Berger of Fleetwood. Daryl attends Berks Career and Technical Center for building construction where he enjoys working on houses. In 11th grade, Daryl was honored as the Student of the Quarter at BCTC and he is also a member of the National Technical Honor Society. Daryl volunteers with the New Life Bible Fellowship Youth Group and has year-round employment at his great uncle’s farm, Berger Farms. Following graduation, Daryl plans to work in construction to build houses.
Owen Stemko is the son of Don and Jaimee Stemko of Kutztown. Owen has been an active member and office holder of several organizations including Health Occupation Students of America, National Technical Honor Society, the Grange and FFA, the last from which he has earned the Keystone Degree.
In addition, Owen participates in the co-op program at school working in the afternoons at a dental office where he is working on tests to pass as a dental assistant. In school, Owen is also involved in cross-county and soccer and was a member of the marching band. Owen’s future plans include the nursing program at the Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences followed by BSN from Alvernia.
The Fleetwood Rotary Club honored Paige Rohrbach who has been very active in the Oley Valley FFA Chapter. Her participation and accomplishments include the state convention 2017 and 2018, states silver medal in public speaking, the national convention in Indianapolis in 2018, the Keystone Degree this year, chapter level treasurer for two years, and student advisor this year. Following graduation, Paige plans to attend Penn State to major in agriculture and extension education with a minor in wildlife and fishery science.
In addition to these individuals, Kutztown Rotary Club invited and honored other FFA members to the Farmers Night celebration. Sen. Judy Schwank held a roundtable discussion with the students following the program.
March
March Students of the Month were honored at a ceremony on March 4. Selected by school administrators based collectively on academic achievement, school participation and community contributions, honored for March were Abigail Herrlin for Kutztown and Riley Tavares for Brandywine Heights.
Abigal Herrlin is the daughter of Nate and Anne Herrlin of Kutztown. Abigail has been very active in band and orchestra where she has played oboe, clarinet, alto sax, and soprano sax. She has been involved in county band and orchestra throughout high school and district and regional band and orchestra in the last few years. She was involved in state orchestra in 11th grade and was drum major for band in 12th grade.
Abigail is a member of the National Honor Society and has participated in National History Day as both a state and national competitor. She also competes in the Academic challenge and was planning to attend the county playoffs in March.
In the community, Abigail is active in her church children’s ministry and in the Kutztown Dance Center where she has performed in Alice in Wonderland and the Nutcracker.
Riley Tavares is the daughter of Marcus and Meredith Tavares of Alburtis. Riley is a member of the National Honor Society and has been involved in student council, the newspaper, and volleyball during her time in high school.
Riley’s biggest interest is in art. She is the president of the National Art Honor Society (NAHS) and the Light and Sound Director of stage crew. She is currently working on painting her second mural at school and has been involved in many community and global outreach projects with NAHS including the world-wide Memory Project and painting activities for hospitals and senior citizens. In her spare time, Riley taught herself calligraphy and has started earning extra money by doing calligraphy for weddings and other events.
At the time of the March ceremony neither were sure where they will be next year, but they both have a geographical and an academic area picked out. Abigail plans to attend college in Pennsylvania majoring in math with the goal to teach secondary education. Riley plans to attend college in New York or Boston to study art history.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.
The Rotary Club will honor April and May Students of the Month at their upcoming zoom meetings.