Kutztown Rotary Club celebrated its December Students of the Month, honoring Kory Waidelich for Kutztown and Keegan Fonder for Brandywine Heights.
One student from each of Kutztown Area High School and Brandywine Heights Area High School is selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year for this award based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions.
The students addressed the club members at the Student of the Month Ceremony where they demonstrated qualities of exemplary students. The ceremony occurs during the Kutztown Rotary meeting on the first Wednesday of the month at the Kutztown Tavern, where the weekly meetings for the club generally take place.
Kory Waidelich is the son of Glen and Karen Waidelich of Kutztown.
Kory has attended Berks Career and Technology Center (BCTC) East Campus through all 4 years of high school where he is enrolled in the Electrical Occupations program. This program provides defined career paths in the electrical occupations industry and is accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research through the Associated Builders and Contractors. In this program, Kory has been included in the BCTC National Honors Society for the last 2 years.
Kory has also been involved in soccer at Kutztown high school. Some of Kory’s hobbies include snowboarding and cooking, the latter of which he employs at his job at the Deitsch Eck Restaurant. Kory has also been employed as an electrician’s helper for new home construction.
Following graduation, Kory is aiming to join the PECO First Energy Lineman Program.
Keegan Fonder is the son of Evelyn Carol May and Charles Fonder of Boyertown.
Keegan has been very active in the music and theater program at Brandywine Heights, including participation in chorus, chamber singers, drama club, and Tri-M Music Honor Society and as president of Choir Council. Keegan has also participated in both LVC and WCU Honors Choir as well as other club organizations including FBLA and German.
In addition, he is a member and president of the German National Honor Society. As a junior as Brandywine Heights, Keegan participated in two leadership programs: Berks Youth Leadership Conference and Camp Neidig.
Following graduation, Keegan plans to attend Shippensburg University to earn a 5-year MBA International Business degree and to continue his studies in German.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.