Members of the Kutztown Rotary Club celebrated their March and April Students of the Month on March 13 and April 3.
One student from each of Kutztown Area High School and Brandywine Heights Area High School is selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year for this award based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions.
Honored for March were Erica Berger for Kutztown and Skylar Miller for Brandywine Heights. Honored for April were Klint Harpel for Brandywine Heights and Jacob Turko for Kutztown.
The students, joined by their families, were honored at the Student of the Month Ceremony where the students described their accomplishments and ambitions to the Kutztown Rotary Club members. The ceremony occurs during a Kutztown Rotary meeting which take place on Wednesdays at the Kutztown Tavern. The ceremony occurs during the Kutztown Rotary meeting on the first Wednesday of the month at the Kutztown Tavern, where the weekly meetings for the club generally take place.
Erica Berger is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Berger of Kutztown. Erica currently attends the Berks Career and Technical Center in Oley where she is enrolled in the early childhood education program. At BCTC, Erica had the honors of student of the quarter in grades 10 and 12 and quarterly perfect attendance in grade 12. In addition, she has been on the high honor roll all through high school. Erica is also currently a member of FFA.
In the community, she does volunteer work with the Virginville Grange including planning activities, and assisting with events such as BINGO, weekend camp, the Easter Egg Hunt, and Pancake Breakfast. Erica spends some of her spare time working at Friedens Lutheran Child Care Center and plans to continue her interest in early childhood education by attending Kutztown University in the Fall to study Kindergarten Education.
Skylar Miller is the daughter of Guy and Heather Miller of Topton. In school, Skylar has been very involved in sports and has been captain for both the soccer and basketball teams and a school record holder and AA division champ in varsity track. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and National Art Honor Society. Also, in school, she is involved in the art club, and is yearbook editor and a MiniThon Chairperson.
In the community, Skylar volunteers for youth soccer and basketball and does tutoring at the local elementary school. She is also the Caron Foundation soccer representative and participates in Feed the Need. Skylar is very interested in graphic design and spoke enthusiastically of participating in the Memory Project for children around the world facing challenges. Skylar plans to cultivate that interest at Kutztown University where she will attend in the Fall to study Graphic Design.
Klint Harpel is the son of Scott and Kelly Harpel of Mertztown. Klint has been very active in sports throughout high school including the soccer and the wrestling teams for the last 4 years and golf in the last year. Klint was team captain for wrestling in 11th and 12th grade and both a district and regional qualifier. For wrestling, he attended the Peak Performance Leadership Academy Program in 2018 and was also awarded a Coaches Leadership Award this year. Klint has also been an active member of the Future Business Leaders of America all through high school and was a State Qualifier in Global Business in 2019. Outside of school, Klint has volunteered for the Topton Soccer Club and Bullet Mat Club and holds a job with the Moselem Springs Golf Club Grounds Crew.
Jacob Turko is the grandson of Doris and John Turko of Kempton. Jacob has participated in Science Olympiad for 7 years, including states competition 3 times. In school, Jacob is a member of the National Honor Society, Leo club, Art club and an active member in FFA where he has earned the Keystone degree. However, Jacob is most grateful for a high school opportunity which he feels will help define his future. Prior to entering his senior year in high school, Jacob participated in the PA School of Excellence in the Agricultural Sciences residential program at Penn State University. From this experience, he was chosen to participate in a 3-day Global Youth Institute hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation where the students meet with Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates to discuss pressing food security and agricultural issues.
Along with their accomplishments, these students have their eye on the future as well. Klint plans to attend East Stroudsburg University for Recreation Services Management. Jacob will be attending Penn State to earn a dual secondary education degree in biology and agriculture to continue his interest in food security and agricultural issues.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.