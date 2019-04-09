Members of the Kutztown Rotary Club celebrated their Student of the Month ceremony on March 13.
One student from each of Kutztown Area High School and Brandywine Heights Area High School is selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year for this award based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions. Honored for March were Erica Berger for Kutztown and Skylar Miller for Brandywine Heights.
The students, joined by their families, were honored at the Student of the Month Ceremony where the students described their accomplishments and ambitions to the Kutztown Rotary club members. The ceremony occurs during a Kutztown Rotary meeting which take place on Wednesdays at the Kutztown Tavern.
Erica Berger is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Berger of Kutztown. Erica currently attends the Berks Career and Technical Center in Oley where she is enrolled in the early childhood education program. At BCTC, Erica had the honors of student of the quarter in grades 10 and 12 and quarterly perfect attendance in grade 12. In addition, she has been on the high honor roll all through high school.
Erica is also currently a member of FFA. In the community, she does volunteer work with the Virginville Grange including planning activities, and assisting with events such as BINGO, weekend camp, the Easter Egg Hunt, and Pancake Breakfast. Erica spends some of her spare time working at Friedens Lutheran Child Care Center and plans to continue her interest in early childhood education by attending Kutztown University in the Fall to study Kindergarten Education.
Skylar Miller is the daughter of Guy and Heather Miller of Topton. In school, Skylar has been very involved in sports and has been captain for both the soccer and basketball teams and a school record holder and AA division champ in varsity track. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and National Art Honor Society. Also, in school, she is involved in the art club, and is yearbook editor and a MiniThon Chairperson.
In the community, Skylar volunteers for youth soccer and basketball and does tutoring at the local elementary school. She is also the Caron Foundation soccer representative and participates in Feed the Need. Skylar is very interested in graphic design and spoke enthusiastically of participating in the Memory Project for children around the world facing challenges. Skylar plans to cultivate that interest at Kutztown University where she will attend in the Fall to study Graphic Design.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.