Members of the Kutztown Rotary Club celebrated a Student of the Month ceremony in November.
One student from each of Kutztown Area High School and Brandywine Heights Area High School is selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year for this award based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions. Honored for November were Sydney Sheetz (left) for Kutztown and Jazlyn Estrella (right) for Brandywine Heights.
The students addressed the club members at the Student of the Month Ceremony where they demonstrated qualities of exemplary students. The ceremony occurs during the Kutztown Rotary meeting on the first Wednesday of the month at the Kutztown Tavern, where the weekly meetings for the club generally take place.
Sydney Sheetz is the daughter of Charlene and Brian Sheetz of Kutztown. Throughout high school, Sydney has been very active in student government, including student council and class president. On a broader level, she has also been the student school board representative and a member of both the superintendent advisory committee and the PA Area of Student Council Organization, for which she attends regional and state level conferences. Other school activities include the National Honor Society and participation in soccer and track & field.
Sydney has also been an active volunteer with her church, including teaching vacation bible school and participating in a mission trip to Houston. She is also a Hugh O’Brien Youth Alumni, a program that concentrates on volunteer service and professional networking, as well as leadership skills.
Looking to her future, Sydney has held a technology internship at the Kutztown area school district and is currently doing an internship with Boas Surgical in Allentown working with prosthetics and orthotics and Venel Institute, an anatomical research lab in Bethlehem. Sydney plans to study biology or biochemistry in college with a view to continue to medical or physician assistant school. She is still weighing her choices for college, but at the top of the list are Villanova and Lehigh Universities.
Jazlyn Estrella is the daughter of Evelyn and Sean Masarone of Alburtis. Jazlyn is active in many clubs and organizations in school, including SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), Key Club, Stage Crew, and Girls Who Code. Jazlyn has also played the flute in band since 5th grade and is a member of the National Honor Society. She also volunteers in the community with Huff’s Union Church and is a Soup Kitchen volunteer.
Among other employment positions, Jazlyn has worked for the past 2 years at Herman’s Drive-In where she held a supervisory position. This position has helped her build leadership qualities and has made her more responsible and independent – exemplified in the fact that she was able to save up and buy herself a car.
Jazlyn has already started building her future as she was recently accepted to the University of Pittsburgh’s premed program, which she plans to follow up with medical school to become a pediatrician. Jazlyn credits her mom, a current student in a radiology program, and her grandmother, a long-time RN, for partial inspiration to become a doctor.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.