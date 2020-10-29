Members of the Kutztown Rotary Club honored October Students of the Month during a virtual Rotary meeting on Oct. 7.
One student from each of Brandywine Heights Area High School and Kutztown Area High School is selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year for this award based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions. The students addressed the club members during a club zoom meeting where they demonstrated qualities of exemplary students.
Kutztown
Lauren Clymer was the October Student of the Month for Kutztown Area High School and the daughter of Mikal Wilcoxson and Dr. David Clymer of Mertztown.
Lauren has been a member and treasurer of the National Honor Society and serves as Secretary of the Class of 2021. She has been involved with many community organizations and volunteering work with Kutztown Strong, the Youth Advisory Board and Youth Volunteer Corp, the Potato Project, Schuylkill Acts & Impacts Program and the Caron Leadership Academy. She has competed in the MathWorks Competition and Science Olympiad. She is co-captain of the Girls Varsity Tennis team. She has been a Girl Scout for 11 years and will be working on her Gold Project.
Lauren is interested in a career in Research Science, particularly in Chemistry and Biochemistry. On her wish list of universities are Princeton and Cornell.
Brandywine Heights
Emma Manwiller was the October Student of the Month for Brandywine Heights Area High School and is the daughter of Susan and Matthew Manwiller of Boyertown.
Throughout high school, Gabrielle has been a member of Jazz Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, County Chorus, District Chorus, Women’s Ensemble, Band Council and served as the Fife Captain for Marching Band and piano accompanist for Concert Choir. She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, National Honor Society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and Tri-Music Honor Society. Emma is also a member of the Juggling Club, serving as Secretary and Vice-President over the years.
She also does volunteer work with the Das Awkscht Fescht, the YMCA after-school program and the Macungie Memorial Park Picnic Table Restoration Program. Prior to the pandemic, Emma worked as a busser and assistant waitress at Landis Store.
Emma is interested in a career in the medical field, hoping to attend Schreyer Honors College at Penn State Main Campus focusing on Biology and Clinical Virology.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.