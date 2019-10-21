Members of the Kutztown Rotary Club celebrated their first Student of the Month ceremony for this school year on Oct. 3. Honored for October were Sarah Bubbenmoyer for Kutztown and Gabrielle Lampron for Brandywine Heights.
One student from each of Kutztown Area High School and Brandywine Heights Area High School is selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year for this award based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions.
The students addressed the club members at the Student of the Month Ceremony where they demonstrated qualities of exemplary students. The ceremony occurs during the Kutztown Rotary meeting on the first Wednesday of the month at the Kutztown Tavern, where the weekly meetings for the club generally take place.
Sarah Bubbenmoyer is the daughter of Eric and Melissa Bubbenmoyer of Lenhartville. Academically, Sarah is involved in student council and student advisory committee and is a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, and PA Math League.
Sarah has been in both soccer and track & field throughout high school and has been team captain for track & field the past 2 years. She was also nominated by her track coach to participate in the Caron Leadership Foundation where she has trained to be a better team leader.
Other school activities include both marching and jazz band throughout high school and Leo Club. Sarah also volunteers in community activities including with the Kempton Fire Company where her dad is a firefighter and Camp Edmar Girl Scout Day camp where next year she will be a camp leader planning program activities.
Gabrielle Lampron is the daughter of Heather and Richard Lampron of Fleetwood. Gabrielle is moat passionate about her music and throughout high school has been involved in choir, for which she is vice president, as well as Women’s Ensemble and Chamber Singers. Academically, Gabrielle is a member of the National Honor Society, where she is vice-president, and Tri M Honor Society, as well as student government, where she is secretary, and Student Council.
Gabrielle is also captain of the Field Hockey team which has been an All Berks Division 3 Honorable Mention team. Gabrielle has enjoyed being a Berks County 4-H camp counselor throughout high school and is also involved in many other community volunteer activities including Music in the Park, Youth Field Hockey Camp, and National Honor Society peer tutoring.
In addition to these achievements, both of these young ladies were selected to represent their schools in the Berks Outstanding Young Woman program with the opportunity to compete for cash scholarships and various college and university scholarships. These awards recognize the accomplishments of young women, encourage excellence, and promote achievements in their future.
In looking toward their future, Sarah plans to study biomedical engineering with a view to work in pharmaceuticals to create new medicines or prosthetics and Gabrielle has a long-term goal of medical school to become a dermatologist. They both have many prospects for colleges, but top choices for Sarah right now are Rochester and Penn State, while Gabrielle is hoping to attend the University of Pennsylvania.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.