Members of the Kutztown Rotary Club celebrated Students of the Month for January, one from Brandywine Heights and another from Kutztown Area High School.
Selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year, this award is based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions. Honored for January were Meghan Allmendinger (left) for Brandywine Heights and Luke Cowell (right) for Kutztown.
The students addressed the club members at the Student of the Month Ceremony where they demonstrated qualities of exemplary students. The ceremony occurs during the Kutztown Rotary meeting on the first Wednesday of the month at the Kutztown Tavern, where the weekly meetings for the club generally take place.
Meghan Allmendinger is the daughter of Mark and Kim Allmendinger of Lobachsville.
Meghan has been very involved in band and has held the roles of mellophone section leader, 1st chair for Junior County Band and 1st trombone for jazz band. She has also participated in Senior County Band twice. In addition to music, her school activities include softball and tennis.
Meghan’s community activities include a mission trip to Kentucky with her youth group. In her spare time, Meghan works on a horse farm and her interests include baking and scuba diving. She has recently spent time diving in the Florida Keys with her family and has hopes of turning that interest into a career.
After high school, Meghan is planning to attend either University of Rhode Island or University of Connecticut to major in marine studies with a minor in maritime archaeology.
Luke Cowell is the son of Kim Cowell of Kutztown.
Luke’s school activities include National Honor Society, Student Advisory Committee, and playing percussion for both marching and concert band. Luke has also been very involved in cross country and track, both in which he has held leadership positions.
Luke volunteers for the veteran’s day car wash and Wreaths Across America and is both a school and public library volunteer. During the summers, Luke has worked for Crystal Cave as well as the Kutztown Folk Festival.
Throughout school, Luke has been most interested in math and science and lately has been more interested in computer science and programming. Luke intends to build on that interest in college majoring in computer science at Lockhaven, Susquehanna, or Penn State, where he hopes to concentrate on Data Science, which would combine his interest in business and programming.
The members of the Kutztown Rotary Club are proud to recognize these students for their high school achievements and wish them the best of luck in their future college endeavors.