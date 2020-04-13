The Kutztown Rotary Club held its 4-Way Speech Contest, open to area high school students, on March 11.
This year, the participants included Mackenzie Blatt, a senior from Kutztown Area High School and Reilly Rollman, a sophomore at Brandywine Heights Area School District.
The 4-Way Test is a well-quoted statement of business ethics developed by Rotarian Herbert J. Taylor in 1932 and later adopted by Rotary in 1943. It is used universally as a guide by employees to make business decisions by asking 4 simple questions:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all involved?
The 4-Way Speech Contest was developed by Rotarians to promote critical thinking and ethical decision making among high school students. The contest encourages students to develop speaking and leadership skills to influence others on a topic for which they are passionate. The contestants are to create a speech 5-7 minutes in length addressing an ethical problem of their choice using the principles of the 4-Way Test.
An internal judge for the Kutztown Club level contest was Rotarian Ellen Overcast and external judges were Pamela Berg representing the Kutztown Club of ToastMasters International and Lori Donofrio representing Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce.
Reilly Rollman was a first-time contestant in the 4-Way Speech Contest and chose to discuss youth participation in modern government.
Reilly investigated issues arising from the claim that young people lack experience in the world and overall awareness in the current government. She used the example of the college payment programs in the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders to show the truth in the matter that college students are not educated in college tuition financial issues and do not know how to get involved to improve the issue.
Reilly made a strong argument that it is indeed not fair that people are generally put into groups and not listened to as individuals. This argument transitioned easily into the fact that it would build goodwill and friendship to promote feedback from people as individuals instead of as stereotyped groups. In addition, it would especially build good friendships to encourage youth participation in decisions that will directly affect them instead of allowing the decisions to be made by the older generation.
Reilly proved that it would be beneficial for all if society would consider views from people as individuals and therefore for young people to strive to be more involved in modern government.
Mackenzie Blatt was a second-time contestant and used her experience in a fourth-generation dairy farm family to examine the issue of how dairy farmers are vastly undervalued.
Mackenzie was easily able to show the truth in the fact that dairy farming products are vastly undervalued due to a combination of oversupply, unfair milk pricing, and the large presence of imitation milk products. She then showcased the unfairness in the fact that the people that feed America are so undervalued and that farming is fast becoming unsustainable as primary employment for most farmers.
For a solution to the problem, Mackenzie pointed to the programs of our Canadian neighbors who have solved the issue through the combination of regional quotas to limit the supply, a defined minimum price, and high tariffs on imports to encourage the idea of “buying local”. Solving the issue would ensure good will and build better friendships between producers and consumers readily through the current age of social media in which interactions are simplified and immediate.
Mackenzie ended her discussion by pointing out that solving the issue would be beneficial not only to the farmers, but also every business along the supply chain in which the absence of dairy farming would cause a negative effect.
In addition to the experience in critical thinking and ethical decision making provided by the 4-Way Test Speech Contest, monetary prizes are awarded at each level of the competition. Both girls gave strong speeches, and each earned a monetary award.
Mackenzie was awarded the first place $100 prize and the right to move on to the regional competition level which, unfortunately, was canceled due to COVID-19. Likewise, the regional winners were then to have competed for the District Championship at the now-canceled 2020 District 7430 Conference, a conference which includes all Rotary clubs throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, except for Philadelphia.
The Kutztown Rotary Club thanks both Mackenzie and Reilly for the exceptional speeches they delivered and wish them the best of luck in their academic futures.