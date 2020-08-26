The Kutztown Rotary Club donated 250 Weis grocery store gift cards totally $6,250 to Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown to help feed families in need in Northern Berks County.
The Rotary Club sponsored a Food For Friends campaign, a program coordinated with Friend, Inc. to allow the Kutztown community to help feed community members in need, the club announced in a release.
“Through a combination of community member donations, matching club gifts, and a special COVID grant from Rotary District 7430, we were able to donate 250 Weis grocery store gift cards for Friend to distribute to local families,” the Club announced.
The gift cards are each worth $25 for a total donation of $6,250.
“The Club would like to thank all of the community members who donated to this worthy cause. We are sure the cards will be put to good use to give local families a helping hand in these uncertain times. Thank you for your support!”
The Rotary Club encourages community members “to join People of Action and make a difference in our community and beyond.” For more information about joining Rotary Club, contact via information@kutztownrotary.org.