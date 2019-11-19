The Kutztown Area School Board took time during their Nov. 18 meeting to recognize student athletes for their achievements and an outgoing board member’s years of service.
The boys’ cross country team, 2019 District 3 champions, and individual champions, Mitchell Brett and Erika Moriarty were recognized before the board by district athletic director Ed Yapsuga.
Yapsuga said the team’s district title was the second in three years.
“She’s the first girl in the history of Kutztown to win a district championship,” said Kelley Neyhart, head coach. “She’s also the first girl in the history of Kutztown to win a state medal. She finished ninth in the state race. Top 25 get medals.”
Neyhart added that Brett also medaled in the state race, becoming the first boy to do so for Kutztown since 2010.
The eight members of the boys’ team in attendance, plus Moriarty, received certificates for their accomplishments.
“Our certificates are of a little different design this year, in that we solicited the support of Mr. [Ben] Hoffman and the art students to create our certificates with the laser engraver,” said Christian Temchatin, district superintendent. “They’re wooden certificates that are laser engraved with the student’s names.”
“We’re taking the many talents and resources that we have in the district to recognize students,” Temchatin added. Temchatin and Yapsuga both expressed gratitude for Hoffman’s help.
Also recognized at the meeting was outgoing school board President Carl Ziegler. Ziegler, a Republican representing Kutztown’s Region 1, was defeated in this year’s school board election by incumbent Alan J. Darion and newcomer Caecilia M. Holt. Zeigler had 448 votes to Darion and Holt’s 625 and 537 respectively.
Temchatin led the recognition, praising Ziegler’s leadership before showing a video of Kutztown Area’s past superintendents doing the same. Temchatin served about two and a half decades on the board, about half of which was spent as its president.
Dr. Brenda Winkler, in the video, highlighted Ziegler’s leadership in helping form the Kutztown Area Education Foundation and implementing an Apple 1-to-1 laptop initiative in the early 2000s
“Carl, I’m so grateful that you were willing to research this initiative with administrators and teachers so that we could bring a 21st century learning environment into a 1960s building,” Winkler said. “Your dedication to provide a quality education to all Kutztown students is the hallmark of your tenure.”
Katherine Metrick and George Fiore also participated in the video to commend Ziegler.
“You have established a foundation of respect and cooperation that will continue to move the district forward,” Metrick said to Ziegler in the video.
“Thank you for your leadership and always being an advocate for students and the community, and for always keeping us pointed in the right direction,” Temchatin said as Yapsuga presented Ziegler with Kutztown Cougar apparel as a parting gift.
“It has been my privilege to work with a wonderful staff, administration, board members, and students throughout the years,” Ziegler said in response, expressing thanks as the board participated in a standing ovation.
In other news, the board accepted the resignation of a long-term substitute in the mathematics department at the high school, Athina Yadush, effective Dec. 22, 2019. Additionally, the district hired a special education supervisor, Jennifer Elliker, at a salary of $49,500 effective Dec. 2.
Dr. Steven A. Leever, assistant superintendent, was appointed as the school safety and security coordinator for the district.
Additionally, the district approved an agreement with Sycamore International, West Grove, to sell back and recycle computers and electronics for a maximum return of $21,130.
The district also accepted a donation of $508 from Lifetouch National School Studios to go towards special functions at Greenwich-Lenhartsville Elementary School.