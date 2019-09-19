The Kutztown Rental Housing and Downtown Business Strategic Plan Task Force is hosting a community meeting where residents, business owners, and other stakeholders can share their ideas about the future of Kutztown. The purpose of this meeting is to create a vision for Kutztown’s future.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Kutztown Area Middle School Common, 10 Deisher Lane in Kutztown. Participants can arrive at any time between 7 and 8:30 p.m. The public can register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/kutztownvision.
The task force is also seeking the community’s input through an online survey. The survey is online at https://tinyurl.com/kutztownsurvey and can also be completed at the Kutztown Community Library.
The Kutztown Rental Housing and Downtown Business Strategic Plan Task Force was convened by the Borough of Kutztown to create a plan that address the increase in rental housing vacancies in the Borough. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the rental housing vacancy rate is nearly 13%. Hailstone Economic, a community, business, and real estate consulting firm based in Scranton, PA, was engaged to lead the process of developing this plan.
For more information about the project, go to KutztownPlan.com.