Kutztown Strong announced the award winners for the 5th annual Kutztown Kruizz, which was held on Main Street on July 27.

Mayor’s Choice Award went to Kay and Don Koch. People’s Choice Award was presented to Don Smaller and his son. Kid’s Choice Award was presented to John Dunden.

The Snap-on Tool Box Grand Door Prize winners were Bob and Dianne Troxell.

Business & Organization Awards

Computer Wizards - Dennis Pritchard

Business Link - Frank Mohr

Firefly Bookstore - Mike Naugle

Bain Street Hotel - Melvin and Sarah Peters

Mark’s Sandwich Shop - Kim Trout

Melissa Fisher AllState Insurance: Jed Driesbach

Action Track USA - Chris Martin

Kutztown Strong - Bill Schimenek

Sorrelli - Dennis and Patty Peters

Fraternal Order of Eagles - Dave Johnson

Paradise Lost Tattoos- Frank Schoch

The Vault Comics & Games - David Dea

Saucony Grille - Paul Kuntz

Mamma’s Delight -Paul Kuntz

Coverage of the event printed in the Aug. 1 issue.

