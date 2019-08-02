Kutztown Strong announced the award winners for the 5th annual Kutztown Kruizz, which was held on Main Street on July 27.
Mayor’s Choice Award went to Kay and Don Koch. People’s Choice Award was presented to Don Smaller and his son. Kid’s Choice Award was presented to John Dunden.
The Snap-on Tool Box Grand Door Prize winners were Bob and Dianne Troxell.
Business & Organization Awards
Computer Wizards - Dennis Pritchard
Business Link - Frank Mohr
Firefly Bookstore - Mike Naugle
Bain Street Hotel - Melvin and Sarah Peters
Mark’s Sandwich Shop - Kim Trout
Melissa Fisher AllState Insurance: Jed Driesbach
Action Track USA - Chris Martin
Kutztown Strong - Bill Schimenek
Sorrelli - Dennis and Patty Peters
Fraternal Order of Eagles - Dave Johnson
Paradise Lost Tattoos- Frank Schoch
The Vault Comics & Games - David Dea
Saucony Grille - Paul Kuntz
Mamma’s Delight -Paul Kuntz
Coverage of the event printed in the Aug. 1 issue.