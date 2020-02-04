Kutztown Area School District Superintendent Christian Temchatin lauded student’s accomplishments and activities during the Kutztown School Board workshop meeting Feb. 3.
The first two accomplishments were arts related.
Opportunity House hosted their annual Souper Bowl event on Jan. 27, intended to raise money and increase awareness regarding homelessness and hunger in the Berks community, Temchatin said.
“Those are often issues that we believe do not touch us sometimes in our communities, but as you look at the data throughout Berks County, homelessness is a real issue in any of our communities,” he said.
The event included a student competition to create ceramic bowls, of which there were an estimated 500 entries.
Among the winning entries was one by Kutztown student Marina Schnell.
“To have Marina’s bowl recognized is another way our students are demonstrating their great talents and ability,” Temchatin said.
Temchatin added that several student artists from Kutztown were recognized at the East Central Pennsylvania Scholastic Art Exhibition, two of whom earned automatic entries into The National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
According to the competition’s website, students from Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, and Northampton counties entered, and awards were announced on Jan. 31.
According to Temchatin, 726 submissions were received and 475 awards were presented, including five American Vision nominations, 84 gold keys, 163 silver keys, and 213 honorable mentions.
Gold keys include automatic berths in the national competition, while all award winners are eligible for exhibition at Kutztown University, according to the competition’s website.
Award winners from Kutztown include Aaron Stone, two gold keys and a silver key; Michael Vos, one gold key; Phoebe Jenkins, two silver keys; Abigail Ide and Marina Schnell, one silver key; and Olivia Wagner and Penelope Abby, one honorable mention.
“Congratulations to all,” Temchatin said. “Phenomenal work.”
Additionally, Temchatin recognized members of the school’s Future City Team, which competed against 30 other schools at a regional competition in Harrisburg over the weekend of Jan. 31 to Feb. 3
“Annually, the Future City event is one which challenges students to engage in problem solving, and engineering,” Temchatin said.
The Kutztown team brought home the award for the best transportation system at the competition.
In other news, the school board approved a multitude of personnel changes, approved in a single unanimous vote.
In the motion, the board approved the resignation of a long-term math substitute, Jeffrey Kerchner, from the high school, effective Jan. 31, the resignation of boys tennis Assistant Coach Kirby Sibiski, effective Jan. 30, and the resignation of track and field Assistant Coach Ryan Thomas, effective Jan. 31.
Also as part of the motion, the board hired a part-time English as a second language teacher, Tracy Hammond, at a salary of $24,774; a long-term math substitute for the high school, Alya V. Henry, effective on or after Feb. 4 through the end of the school year; a van driver, Brenda Witman, effective Feb. 4 at a rate of $13 per hour; a part-time instructional aide at Kutztown Elementary, Dishna Samarajiva, at a rate of $11.48 per hour; and an Eshelman bus/van driver, Daniel Adam, effective Feb. 4.
Additionally, the board approved three coaches for spring sports: Archie Follweiler as a volunteer boys tennis coach; Melissa Keller as a boys assistant tennis coach at a stipend of $2,200; and Austin Cory as a track and field assistant coach at a stipend of $2,300.