Three Kutztown Middle School students competed virtually in the National History Day regional competition. 6th grader Egan Sewell (right) competed in the individual documentary category for the first time with a project about the use of carrier pigeons during WWI and WWII, "The Flying Text." 6th grader Mary Hess (center) won first place for her individual exhibit "Chinese Calligraphy: The Ancient Art of Communication." 8th grader Lilia Pizzelanti (left) won first place for her individual documentary "Spreading the Deadly News: How Wartime America Battled the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918."