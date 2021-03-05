Kutztown Area School District students won first place awards in the recent virtual National History Day regional competition and prepare to compete at states in May.
“NHD challenges students to develop and research a thesis related to an annual theme. Students conduct in-depth research, analyze primary source material, and use this information to develop and support a position on a historical topic that interests them,” said Middle School History Day Advisor Aaron Ashman, who teaches gifted classes and enrichment activities. “Completing a project to compete in the competition is an accomplishment in itself. It takes dedication and perseverance for a middle school student to begin a research project in September and follow through on completing it in February.”
“Receiving the validation and recognition from the competition judges that your project was the best of all the students who met that immense challenge is truly an honor,” continued Ashman. “It also means the students get to continue developing and refining their project to compete at the state-level competition on May 7 to 10.”
Middle School
This year three middle schoolers took on the challenge of National History Day: two 6th graders for the first time and one veteran who has reached the national level each of the previous two years.
“All three of them demonstrated dedication and perseverance to overcome challenges - both those unique to 2020 and those central to the program,” said Ashman.
6th grader Egan Sewell competed in the individual documentary category with a project about the use of carrier pigeons during WWI and WWII, "The Flying Text" (search Egan Sewell History Day Documentary to view on YouTube).
6th grader Mary Hess earned first place for her individual exhibit "Chinese Calligraphy: The Ancient Art of Communication."
“I was surprised, but incredibly happy,” said Hess about winning.
She chose Chinese calligraphy as her research topic because she wanted to learn more about it.
“My Chinese tutor passed away and I wanted to learn more about what she was teaching me,” said Hess. “I liked the knowledge I gained. I'm glad that I could participate this year!”
8th grader Lilia Pizzelanti won first place for her individual documentary "Spreading the Deadly News: How Wartime America Battled the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918" (search the title to view on YouTube).
Feeling very good about winning, she said, “It is exciting waiting to hear the results and then once you hear your name called it is super exciting and a great feeling.”
The current COVID-19 pandemic inspired her project.
“I wanted to see how in other pandemics what happened and how our country was affected and how the people responded to it, and I thought that this year was a great year to do this because of COVID going on,” she said.
Her love for National History Day made her want to compete this year.
“Even though this was not a normal year, I still wanted to participate and create a project,” she said. “What I like about participating in History Day is researching and learning things that I never knew before and then sharing it with people. It is also very fun competing and going to the different level competitions.”
While students had the advantage of much of the research being an individual process, rather than gathering together as a large team, there were unique challenges due to safety during a pandemic, said Ashman.
The team could not travel to interview experts or view primary source material as students have in past years. Even borrowing research materials using Access PA, which gives students access to library materials from across the state system of libraries, involved quarantining the books at various stops on their way to Kutztown.
“The students met these challenges by planning ahead, taking the responsibility to work on their own, and considering the best options to communicate their project to the judges in a virtual competition environment,” said Ashman.
The process of researching, analyzing, developing an argument, and presenting that argument is a skill that transfers to a wide variety of settings and careers, he said.
“I hope these students continue to feed their love of history and realize that they can experience success even while facing the challenges of a pandemic,” said Ashman.
High School
Senior Emma Keller won first place for “The camera will all but take you by the hand and lead the way: How Margaret Bourke-White’s Innovation in the Field of Photojournalism Exposed Our Nation to the Plights of the World" in the individual website category. View her website at https://site.nhd.org/84545100/home. While a veteran to History Day, this year was her first time competing with an individual project.
“Winning first place at Regionals was euphoric!” said Keller. “This year has been exceedingly stressful. Finding the time to participate in my regular activities and in school and do my schoolwork and applying to colleges, in addition to working on NHD, has been challenging, to say the least; so winning first place seemed to be a reward for all of the effort and hard-work that I have put into this school year, both within and apart from NHD.”
Keller created a website on Margaret Bourke-White, an influential female who photographed some of the most important worldwide events of the 20th century. She has worked extensively with websites in past NHD projects and decided to attempt creating one all on her own. Interested in photography since a young age, she was inspired to research a topic in the photography field.
“I decided that photography was one of the most influential forms of communications in history, which is the theme for this year’s contest. After doing some initial research on war photographers, I happened upon Margaret Bourke-White, and knew that I had found my topic,” said Keller.
Keller wanted to compete in NHD this year because of the opportunities she missed in last year’s competition. Her initial goal within NHD, back in 8th grade, was to make it to and compete at the national level. Last year, she and her partner, Kaylen Leiby, won first at states and competed at the national level virtually.
“I have heard stories from upperclassmen about the amazing times they have had at nationals, and I wanted that for myself,” said Keller. “So, in hopes that nationals would be taking place in-person in D.C. this year, I decided to compete. And even if nationals does not happen in-person as a result of the pandemic, I still am grateful for the chance to share my research and project with others!”
Keller likes that NHD allows her to explore certain subjects outside of the school setting.
“I have the ability to focus my attention on one subject, while building my research skills and producing a project that exhibits my creative skills,” she said. “I also really enjoy the competitions, as there is something exhilarating about putting something so personal and close to your heart out for others to see and judge. NHD has the academic sense of the traditional classroom setting intertwined with the nerves and excitement of competition.”
The team of Dominick Pizzelanti and Grayson Ebner won first for their "Writing Race: Sam Lacy Chronicles the Crossing of the Color Line in Sports Journalism" in the group documentary category (search the title to view in YouTube).
“(Winning) definitely felt good, especially for my first year. However, I knew our project was good enough to do so, and I wasn't surprised,” said Ebner, a sophomore.
While not participating in sports this winter, Ebner decided join his friend who has competed in NHD in the past.
“Both Dominick and I love baseball and baseball history. Both of us also are into social justice, and the idea for the project touched all of these things,” said Ebner. “I was able to collaborate and do something special with one of my friends, and I could make a project about something I loved.”
“Winning first place in any competition is an amazing feat but first place in NHD requires meticulous research and preparation of your chosen topic; then, on top of that, turning that (project) into, in my students’ cases, an amazing interactive website or engaging documentary,” said Kutztown High School History Day Advisor Theodore Werkheiser, a long-term substitute for 9th grade U.S. history. “Now they have the opportunity to fine tune their already amazing projects and pit them against every regional winner in the state of Pennsylvania.”
Similar to last year, the regional competition was virtual because of the pandemic so students had to prepare with that in mind.
“This did not stop my students from creating excellent projects that played well with the virtual format of this year’s competition,” said Werkheiser who loves history and thought it would be great to work with like-minded students.
He looks forward to helping them refine their projects for the state competition in May.
“These are three extremely dedicated individuals whose love of history absolutely shows in their amazing NHD projects,” he said. “Both Dominick Pizzelanti and Emma Keller are NHD veterans who have competed several times before and just love history. Now we move onto the state competition in an effort to show their skills and passion to an even larger audience.”
He hopes they gained “an honest insight into their amazing historical knowledge and passion.”
“This re-enforces all the hard work and love that went into their projects and winning first place justifies any struggles along the way,” Werkheiser said. “It also teaches that hard work and passion work together to rewards one's efforts.”