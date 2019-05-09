The Kutztown High School Leo Club hosted the fourth Relay for Life student-faculty Talent Show, featuring live musical acts, comedy, and student produced movies and music videos on May 3.
The show, which was open to the general public, benefited both the American Cancer Society’s Kutztown Relay for Life and the Anthony Myers Movement by raising more than $1,000 in admission, raffle ticket sales and advertising revenue.
Emcees Mary Prevoznik and Carson Lutz introduced the many acts featured in the latest Leo Club variety show by way of comedic banter and some wonderfully corny jokes. Both emcees had a great time and were happy to contribute to the evening.
“I had a blast hosting the talent show. Everyone that got up on stage and put themselves out there did amazing,” said Caron. “I wish we would have more events like this. Getting an auditorium of students and family to come together like that for a night of casual laughter and entertainment is really something special to see with your own eyes.”
When thinking about the evening, Mary said, “I had an amazing time hosting the talent show with Carson. All the acts that performed and the films that were shown were hilarious and really showcased the talent that Kutztown High School has. I am also so proud of the Leo Club raising funds for Relay for Life. My family, like so many others, has been changed because of the terrible disease of cancer. I'm very grateful that I had the chance to be a part of the show and hopefully made a few people out there laugh.”
Among the vocal acts of the night were junior Morgan Claypoole singing “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked,” senior Jordan Amaguin singing “Lie to Me,” junior Connor O’Neil tackling “A Friend Like Me” popularized by Robin Williams in Disney’s “Aladdin” and emcee Lutz singing Cage the Elephant’s “Goodbye.”
Instrumental acts ranged from covers to original compositions. Senior Michael Hill played a medley of rock tunes ranging from surf guitar in the vein of the late Dick Dale to Iron Maiden. Senior Colby “The Goat” Fix was joined by senior Asher Cooper and drummer Matt Bechtel on several psychedelic-sounding tunes. Jordan Amaguin also stepped up to the plate with a second musical number, singing and playing the ukulele.
The films shown during the course of the evening, all products of KAHS’s media production courses from the past decade ranged from horror (Chris Mills’s chilling “Hookhands”) to the absurd (a love letter to Spam by alum Anson Weidner). Of course, it wouldn’t be a complete talent show without the usual parody commercials for ridiculous products (Bottle O’ Air, Shoe, Nothing) or music videos like Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk” ala Kutztown.
As with last year’s outing, there was a lip dub competition, where the students mouth the words and dance moves to popular songs, and several experimental live pieces. Most notable this year was Asher Cooper and Steven Reiss’s “orkestrual masterpeace,” where they played kazoos along to the 1984 A-Ha classic “Take On Me.”
Host Josh Chambers also hit the stage with fellow Language Arts instructor Tom Miller to act out the classic Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” routine. As a Midatlantic Air Museum WWII weekend old time radio performer, it gave Chambers a chance to warm up his pipes.
“I was genuinely surprised the number of teens who not only were aware of the 80-year-old routine, but found it funny!” the senior English teacher said.
Having put together four of these variety shows, Chambers is aware of how it’s important to pay it forward, guide students toward more philanthropic work and give back to the community, but also have some fun in the process.
Miller, no stranger to the stage, also enjoyed the bit.
“I had a blast,” said Miller. “I really enjoyed sharing the stage with a very talented colleague. It’s good when teachers get to participate in community events that go beyond the classroom and give back to the school community.”
Capping off the evening was the traditional game show finale. Unlike past years where Wheel of Fortune or Family Feud was played by KAHS instructors, this year the faculty and students combined played Jeopardy! Guidance Counselor Andrew Brett (AKA Alex Trebek) hosted a fun all-Kutztown themed game featuring teachers Tom Miller and Benjamin Hoffman (senior high art), and the two emcees, Lutz and Prevoznik.
In the end, Mary won the grand prize, but was almost defeated by Hoffman who knew the secret of what is under the John Silan basketball court. (Answer: What is nothing?”)
When asked his thoughts on the evening, Hoffman said, “This year's talent show was truly a wonderful showcase of the visual and performing arts. From cinematography to live comedy, the presentation and quality of performers were above all. It is because of events such as these that let’s our students express themselves in a playful and positive manner that is not always accessible throughout the daily routine of school. Congratulations to all of the performers for an incredible night of music, art and friendship.”
When asked about the evening, junior Jordan Amaguin said, “I've been a part of our school's talent show for the past three years and watching this event grow has been amazing. Each year seeing everyone come out and support our show that benefits Relay for Life is truly fantastic. Not only do students and staff get to present their own talents, but we are all helping those affected by cancer. On this one night, we all come together in support of each other to do what we love: comedic acts, great student films, outstanding performances, and even a message from our very own, Niki Nolte.”
“It was awesome to see so many people show up and be such an active audience,” said senior Asher Cooper. “Everyone cheered for every act and was respectful throughout. We also raised money to fight against cancer which was the night’s biggest win.”
In the words of a representative from the Anthony Myers Movement, they "appreciate the partnership and support from the Kutztown High School Leo Club, which allows us to assist families in overcoming medical obstacles through financial assistance and support services."
And according to the winner of the best act, Morgan Claypoole, “This year's talent show had a lot of great performers and it was very enjoyable to watch. This was my first year participating in the talent show and I had a lot of fun. Everyone involved was very kind and welcoming. It is such a good feeling to be a part of the talent show because it goes to a good cause.”
Kutztown’s own Relay for Life, held behind Rohrbach Library at Kutztown University from May 31 to June 1, is an annual community event, having raised nearly $2.5 million since its 2000 debut.
Established last year, The Anthony Myers Movement came about after one young man’s diagnosis with brain cancer. In his words, found on the Movement website: “this experience led to an extraordinary outpouring of support, care, and concern for me along with the realization that life can present difficulties at any moment, in any form. Along with overcoming this disease and moving forward in my own life, my aim is to support and help others tackle problems, move past challenges, and reach goals, while serving the quest for medical relief and improved health.”
The hosts for the evening, the Leo Club, the junior auxiliary of the Kutztown Lions Club, serve community and global interests alike through various fund drives, collections and activities. They serve the American Cancer Society, the Wounded Warriors, Friend, Inc., and Operation Gratitude—just some of the organizations they have worked with in recent years. Membership is free and they always welcome new people. Students interested in joining Leo Club can contact Josh Chambers at KAHS via jchambers@kasd.org.