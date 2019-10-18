The Borough of Kutztown and co-hosts, the VFW Post 560 Kutztown Chapter, Kutztown University Veterans Services, and the Military Club at Kutztown University, a student-veteran organization, will be hosting a town hall for veterans, family members, stakeholders and the public, to provide feedback on Veterans Affairs operations and programs.
The Veterans Town Hall will be held at Kutztown University in Academic Forum, Room 102 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. Registration starts at 6 p.m. Nearby parking is available.
The town hall meeting is an open forum for veterans currently receiving benefits and care from Veterans Affairs and those interested in learning about the services available. The meeting provides an opportunity to build and strengthen the VA’s commitment to ensuring Veterans, families and other beneficiaries have an opportunity to share their experiences and have their health care concerns addressed.
Leadership from the Lebanon VA Medical Center will be on hand to answer questions and inquiries on healthcare and benefits. Local government and community organizations such as Berks County Veterans Affairs, Military One Source, Keystone Military Families, Disabled American Veterans, Pennsylvania National Guard Family Programs, and Pennsylvania Transition Assistance will be available to share information on programs and services available to the veteran community.
For more information about the Veterans Town Hall, contact Jim Schlegel, Kutztown Mayor, at 610-683-3743 or jimschlegel@hometownu.com.