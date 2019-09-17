Kutztown University President, Dr. Kenneth S. Hawkinson raises his ceremonial scissors in a wave to the crowd during the ribbon cutting ceremony that was part of the dedication of Keystone Field on Sept. 14. Also pictured left to right: Erik Burstein, Women's Soccer Coach, Senior Soccer player, Emily Zwiercan, Senior Soccer player, Kristina Miller, Recreational Sport Clubs Council President, Ellie Melanson, Student Government Board President Braden Hudak, Council of Trustees Chairperson, Thomas Heck, Senior Lacrosse player, Megan Vaughan, Senior Lacrosse player, Destanee Watkins, Senior Lacrosse player Rylee Hill and Lacrosse coach Jackie Stezzi.