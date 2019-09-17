Kutztown University dedicated its newest renovated facility on Sept. 14.
Keystone Field was officially opened with an on-field dedication before the Golden Bears women's soccer game.
Over the summer, Keystone Field was renovated to a turf surface to serve a larger student population. Keystone Field will be utilized by recreational services, intramurals and club sports, camps and conference services, KU's varsity women's soccer and women's lacrosse programs and will include a dedicated open recreation time available to all KU students.
Before the Golden Bears women's soccer game, Kutztown University President Dr. Kenneth S. Hawkinson, Council of Trustee chairman Tom Heck, Student Government Board president Braden Hudak, Recreation and Sport Club Council president Ellie Melanson and members of the KU women's soccer and women's lacrosse teams held a ribbon cutting to open the facility. Following the game, Keystone Field remained open for the inaugural open recreation time.
"This $4.5 million project is a beautiful and significant addition to our campus and will help in the recruitment and retention of our students," Hawkinson said at a pregame reception. "This project has been funded through student fees and I am grateful to Braden [Hudak] and other student leaders for their support of this important project. I'm also grateful for the advocacy of our student-athletes and coaches for this project. My thanks to Recreational Services and the KUSSI board for their support, as well as our Council of Trustees and our physical plant personnel who coordinated this project."
The renovation included replacing the natural grass surface with artificial turf, the addition of permanent lights to increase the availability for student use, permanent bleacher seating, an official press box and restrooms adjacent to O'Pake Fieldhouse for guests of Keystone Field and other non-sporting events, such as commencement.
Students benefiting from Keystone Field's renovation include 630 club sports participants, more than 1,000 intramural participants, up to 450 varsity student-athletes and a student-body of more than 8,000.