Kutztown University recently donated more than 2,100 masks and 3,300 gloves to Berks County’s emergency management agencies, the University announced.
The masks and gloves will be distributed to locations throughout the county that are in need.
“Kutztown University is proud to contribute to the effort in our region's battle against this pandemic,” said John Dillon, KU chief of police and chair of KU’s emergency management team. “We had resources available to assist with the effort and we’re hopeful they will make a difference in the quest for better health and wellness during this challenging time.”
In addition, KU has worked with GoggleWorks in Reading to use four of KU’s 3D printers to help meet the overwhelming demand of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Highly-sought-after face shields are being 3D printed at the Cross Trainer Mixed Reality studios inside the GoggleWorks.
KU announced that Goggleworks is just one company in a large partnership that's budded in the last few days with one simple goal: get as much PPE to those who need it.
According to KU, the Berks PPE Resource Network has become one of the largest homegrown PPE collaborative organizations in Pennsylvania. Recently, they distributed 200 face shields to five organizations and are expected to distribute 1,000 more face shields. All face shields are provided free to organizations in need.