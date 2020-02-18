Kutztown University launches a new addiction counseling track of its Master of Arts in counseling graduate program, one of the first in the region, to begin in the Fall 2020 semester.
Addiction counseling is KU's fourth track within its graduate counseling program. The Department of Counselor Education offers a 60-semester hour Master of Arts in counseling with three concentrations: addiction, clinical mental health and marriage, couple and family. KU also offers a Master of Science in school counseling.
KU will host an open house for prospective students to learn more and meet KU's faculty at 5:30 to 8 p.m. on March 18 in the Georgian Room in Old Main.
The program is structured to meet the standards required by The Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) for accreditation. Included in the program is an emphasis on developing knowledge and skills aligned with the standards of the Department of Drug & Alcohol Prevention in Pennsylvania in combination with the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) criteria.
Given the focus of this program, graduates may enter the profession prepared to work in a variety of settings such as community mental health agencies, hospitals, drug and alcohol treatment settings and colleges/universities.
The future job outlook growth for addiction counseling shows continued growth. Between 2016-2026, an increase of 23 percent is forecast, according to the Occupational Outlook Handbook (2017). The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates a much-faster than average growth with nearly 60,000 new jobs for addiction counselors.
KU's new addiction concentration consists of core counseling courses, specialty area courses and supervised field experience. Degree requirements for this program meet the educational requirements for Pennsylvania state licensure as a professional counselor (LPC). Graduates of the program are eligible to take the National Counselor Examination (NCE) examination, a state licensure prerequisite and a prerequisite to become a Nationally Certified Counselor (NCC).
Completing the program in addiction counseling will meet the educational requirements for the Pennsylvania Certification Board to become a Certified Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor (CAADC).
The unique design of all KU Counseling programs offers students flexibility in determining their own career path.
Full information on the concentration in addiction counseling, along with admission criteria, can be found on the program website. Contact the Department of Counselor Education and Student Affairs for questions at 610-683-4204 or hopstett@kutztown.edu.