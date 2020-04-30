The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a remarkable effort of those who can help assisting those in need.
Kutztown University has been on both sides of that picture.
On April 29, Deputy Chief David Drezek of the Kutztown University Police Department stopped by the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts to pick up a donation of 17 face shields, gifts provided by the Berks PPE Resource Network. The shields will be used by health care workers at the university.
Returning the favor, the school has donated six 3D printers to the Resource Network — a group of at-home 3D printers who have been making headbands that hold clear, plastic face masks — to help aid in the quest to produce and distribute needed safety gear. So far, the Resource Network has given away about 30,000 face shields to front-line workers.
On top of that, the KU police department has donated 60 N95 masks to Kutztown Ambulance and 2,180 N95 masks and 3,300 gloves to Berks County EMA.
It’s all part of a wonderful circle of support, Drezek said.
“It’s everything,” he said of the sense of cooperation that’s permeating through the county. “We’ll get through this together. There isn’t a doubt in my mind.”
Drezek said the need for agencies, businesses and individuals to continue to support one another is essential, with Berks not yet out of the coronavirus woods.
“The numbers are still rising in Berks — it’s a real scenario,” he said.
Drezek urged residents to continue to make safety a priority, socially distancing themselves, washing their hands and watching out for symptoms of COVID- 19. “We have to be vigilant,” he said.