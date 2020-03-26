Kutztown University announced that the university's spring commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for May 8 and 9, have been resheduled to a later date.
The decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of the KU campus community, according to the release on March 25.
"While the decision to postpone commencement is in the best interest of the health and wellness of all involved, I know it is disappointing to our seniors, who have already lost the end of their on-campus experience," said Kutztown University President Kenneth S. Hawkinson in a statement in the release. "Commencement is such an important ceremony for our students and their families and it is important to consider all of the options to allow them to celebrate the achievement of earning a college degree, and on campus. My hope is that we will have a clearer idea in the near future regarding the ways we will be able to honor our graduates for their accomplishment."
Further updates, including cap and gown information, will be announced at a later date on the commencement website, email and university social media.
Students who are eligible will officially graduate when their degree requirements are verified after the spring semester ends. We anticipate mailing diplomas to students, as usual, before August.
Also, face-to-face classes have been suspended for the remainder of the spring semester with classes now being conducted virtually online.
The KU campus has been closed since mid-March in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.