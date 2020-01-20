Michael Blichar Jr. said he believes 2020 is going to be a very good year for him.
The Kutztown University graduate student is on track to earn his degree in May, is settling into his new position as an academic coach at Northampton Community College and is looking forward to serving another year on the Kutztown Borough Planning Commission.
He is also preparing for his second run for a seat in the state House.
Blichar announced this week that he is running for the Democratic nomination to represent the 187th Legislative District. The district, which has been represented by Republican Gary Day for more than a decade, includes northeastern Berks County and parts of Lehigh County.
This will be his second attempt at the seat. The 25-year-old lost his 2018 first bid by about 6,000 votes after being nominated by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party to challenge Day after another Democratic candidate withdrew from the race.
“I knew last time I ran that I wasn’t necessarily going to win, but the goal, in my mind, was to build momentum for another run in 2020,” he said. “I think 2020 is going to be a good year for Democrats across the state and across the nation.”
Blichar said he is ready for a fresh start. And he believes voters are, too.
“I definitely bring something different to the table,” he said. “I believe strongly in a government that has a diverse set of voices. Those voices better reflect the different views elected officials are supposed to represent in their districts.”
Blichar said that if he were elected he would work hard to eliminate school property taxes, end the practice of manipulating district boundaries for political gain, investigate statewide initiatives to tackle climate change and support more funding for higher education —particularly for technical schools and community colleges.
“There is a significant movement of young people across the nation who are running for office, who are winning and who are making inroads into new communities,” he said. “Because, at the end of the day, the people who will be most affected by the decisions being made about our future will be my generation.”
But his biggest ambition, he said, would be removing special interests from government. He said he believes politicians should put the people they represent first — even those who have opposing perspectives.
Blichar is the first Democratic candidate to formally announce a run for the 187th Legislative District in the April 28 primary.
State representatives serve a two-year term and receive an annual salary of $90,300.