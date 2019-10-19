President Donald J. Trump appointed nine individuals to be members of the Commission on Presidential Scholars, including Kutztown University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustee member Guido Pichini '74.
The president announced his intent to appoint new members Oct. 9 (official release). The Commission on Presidential Scholars is a group of eminent private citizens appointed by the president to select and honor the Presidential Scholars. Commissioners are selected from across the country, representing the fields of education, medicine, law, social services, business and other professions.
The Commissioners make the final selection of the 161 Presidential Scholars. The Scholars demonstrate exceptional accomplishments in academics, the arts, career and technical education and an outstanding commitment to public service.
Pichini is the president/CEO of W.S.K. & Associates and its related companies of Wyomissing, Pa. He has served as a member of the Council of Trustees of Kutztown University for approximately 20 years. He is a member of the State System Board of Governors, for which he served five consecutive terms as chair, and was recently named chairman emeritus of the Board of Governors.
Pichini is past president of the Pennsylvania Association of Councils of Trustees (PACT). He served as a member of the board of directors of the Kutztown University Foundation and has chaired numerous fundraising campaigns.
Pichini received the Kutztown University Alumni Achievement Award and is a member of many boards throughout the region. He was a member of the Governor's Advisory Commission on Postsecondary Education and the Executive Committee of the Pennsylvania Workforce Investment Board. He served two terms as a councilman and four terms as mayor in the Borough of Wyomissing Hills, Pa.
Pichini graduated from Kutztown University with degrees in education and political science and completed graduate studies in public administration at Kutztown. Pichini has also been awarded honorary doctorate degrees from Kutztown University and Millersville University. Pichini and his wife, Susan, served as honorary co-chairs of KU's Sesquicentennial Celebration.