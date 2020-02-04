The Lancaster County 4-H program hosts its 34th Annual Lancaster County 4-H Benefit Auction at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.
Specialty items to be sold include a handcrafted tack box, Quaker-style chicken coop, certificates to the Fulton Theater, Moor Indoor Range, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, Rhoadstar Tire center and more.
This year there will again be a Silent Auction during the live auction. Silent Auction items will include pizza gift certificates, car washes, fast food restaurant coupons, etc.
Additional items to be sold include: animal feed and supplies, household items, crafts, baked goods, tools, produce, cookbooks and more.
Local 4-H Clubs have donated theme baskets for sale, which include: Game Night, Pizza Night, and Chocolate Lovers among others. Numerous other items and gift certificates for local services and merchandise will be sold throughout the day. Food items will be sold throughout the day by Ephrata-Cocalico 4-H Community Club members.
Lancaster County 4-H also wants to express a huge thank you to volunteer auctioneers Charles Hess and All American Auction Company.
To receive a list of sale items, make a donation, or for special access accommodations, contact Lori Little at the Penn State Extension office in Lancaster County at 717-394-6851.
This and all 4-H programs are available to all youth between the ages of 8-18 prior to January 1, 2020, regardless of ancestry, color, disability or handicap, national origin, race, religious creed, sex, sexual orientation, or place of residence. Penn State encourages persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Lori Little at 717-294-6851 in advance of your participation or visit.
For more information on joining 4-H, contact Lori Little, Extension Educator at the Penn State Lancaster County Extension office, 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 140, Lancaster, PA 1760, phone: 717-394-6851 or e-mail: LancasterExt@psu.edu.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.