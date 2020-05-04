Vehicles stretched bumper to bumper Sunday more than a half mile along Kistler Valley Road in Kempton as customers waited to buy dozens of eggs.
The large-scale egg sale at the Kempton Community Center was the second held to help the Joshua Zimmerman family of Perry Township.
The Zimmermans of Wind Crest Farm, a cage-free egg producer, were stuck with 12,000 dozen eggs after their processor was unable to take the eggs due to a drop in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
“No better day than today to be part of something big,” organizer Timi Bauscher posted on Facebook Sunday morning, “an event that can unite us within the separation of quarantine and harness the power of communities coming together. Help your friends, neighbors, local food banks and, most importantly, your local farmer.”
Timi Bauscher and her husband, Keith, are owners of The Nesting Box Farm Market & Creamery in Albany Township.
The Zimmermans’ eggs were sold at $2 per dozen and were available in five-dozen increments only.
More than 50 volunteers helped direct traffic and distribute eggs, ensuring the event at the community center, 23 Community Center Drive, went without a glitch.
“We have a huge village helping us and doing our best in uncharted waters during these unprecedented times,” Bauscher wrote.
Masked customers drove their vehicles in a one-way loop, splitting into two lines behind the community center and merging as they exited.
They were asked to open their trunks open and have exact cash for their purchases ready in small envelopes or sandwich bags.
In less than two and a half hours all the eggs had sold out, Bauscher reported.
About 12,000 eggs also sold out at the first sale last week, but with more eggs being laid each day, Bauscher is planning future sales.
“There will be more egg distributions in the near future,” she wrote on Facebook, noting the dates and times will be posted on The Nesting Box’s page.
Those who were still in line when the eggs sold out received a stamped ticket to present at the next distribution and will be given priority in line.
In accordance with state regulations, all eggs must be washed and packaged, which calls for a lot of manpower.
“The Zimmerman family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to everyone who has been a part of the distributions and purchasing of their eggs,” Bauscher posted.
She requested no calls or texts, and asked people to check for updates at The Nesting Box Farm Market & Creamery Facebook page.