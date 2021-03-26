BOYERTOWN — Laurel Mountain Ministries of Boyertown will sponsor an outdoor community Easter Sunrise Service, tagged SonRise Over Laurel Mountain.
The open-air service will be held on Easter Sunday, April 4. at the Laurel Mountain Ministries Campus on Chapel Lane beginning at 7 a.m. and ending about 8 a.m.
Boyertown’s own, Chaplain Mark Malizzi of Thunder Outreach, will speak at the event. Malizzi is a nationally known "Evangelist and Minister of the Gospel." Locally, he is recognized for his dynamic ministry to first responders and police.
Malizzi brings with him members of the Heaven's Thunder Band to lead those assembled on Laurel Mountain in Easter worship music. The music will be both traditional and contemporary.
At the conclusion of the service, the executive director of Laurel Mountain Ministries, Rev. David Johnson, will dedicate the latest focal point of the Campus, “The Crosses of Calvary.” The crosses stand out from the side of the hill with the immediate landscaping designed to look like a small piece of Jerusalem.
Regarding the Crosses of Calvary, Rev. Johnson said, “The Ministries are happy to present to the community an amazing backdrop for meditation and ministry. The center of the display represents the true meaning of Easter, an empty cross and resurrected Savior.”
Laurel Mountain Ministries will serve a free COVID-19-safe breakfast to their guests. Breakfast reservation may be made through Facebook page or by email.
The ”Crosses of Calvary” is open to public. No permission is required to meditate at the foot of the cross or to take photographs.
Laurel Mountain Ministries is a community based, non-denominational ministry whose mission is to provide the Christian Community a place of spiritual refreshing, tools to minister, and support for the needs of regional congregations and ministries.