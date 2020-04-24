First responders were treated to lunch by several local lawmakers at the Leesport Farmers Market on April 23.
The effort was spearheaded by Rep. Barry Jozwiak, who had help from state Sen. David Argall and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, to provide meals for first responders in the 5th Legislative District.
"We decided we wanted to say thank you to the first responders for protecting the people of Berks County during COVID-19," Jozwiak said. "We figured the best way was to feed them. Everyone likes to eat."
The three served 420 lunches from Kauffman's BBQ Restaurant, Bethel, to hospital workers, 9-1-1 dispatchers, police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, sheriffs deputies and Pennsylvania Game Commission officers.
"We know the first responders, right now, are very concerned about contracting the coronavirus and taking it home to their families," Jozwiak said. "Every call they go on is a challenge. It was just about saying thank you."