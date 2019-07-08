Each year taxpayers—like you—lose over $60 billion to Medicare fraud and abuse. Find out how you can help prevent Medicare fraud and abuse at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, located at 1152 Ben Franklin Hwy East, on Tuesday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Event will take place in the Activities Room of the Personal Care building.
Guest speaker John Vogel from the Senior Medicare Patrol (PA-SMP) will share how you can protect yourself, your loved ones and Medicare from fraud and abuse because Medicare fraud means higher health care costs for everyone.
This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited! RSVP to Ann Carr at 610-385-2030 or acarr@keystonevillaatdouglassville.com.