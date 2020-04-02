Author and Leesport resident Tom Dillman’s book "The Gnome Door Chronicles" was released on March 9; it is currently available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and IndieBound as well as through Crave Press.
"The Gnome Door Chronicles" begins as 12-year-old Susan's grandfather is taking her on a weekend camping trip to visit her newest friend, Bodkin. But this is no ordinary trip, and Bodkin is no ordinary friend. Bodkin is a young elf girl who lives in a world where magic is common and amazing creatures exist. This world on the other side of the “Gnome Door,” a mystic portal hidden in Susan's grandfather's workshop.
Their quiet weekend quickly turns into an adventure as they become swept up in the search for a lost dragon and must confront an evil wizard to get home. Along the way, new friends are made, secrets are revealed, and Susan uses all her wits to get back home safely.
Dillman started writing about a dozen years ago — he had stories in his head that he had to tell. In fact, "The Gnome Door Chronicles" began as a bedtime story and grew into a novel, and he is working on the next books in the series. He is retired and, when he’s not writing, he enjoys woodworking.
Dillman is also a long-time runner and student of karate. He grew up in Reading and is a 1974 graduate of Reading Senior High School. He has lived in Leesport for more than 25 years.
Crave Press, Leesport, is a fully integrated publishing company that engages in title acquisition and development, editorial, design, promotion, sales, warehousing, and distribution. It publishes fiction and non-fiction books in a wide range of categories and formats. For more information, visit www.cravepress.com.