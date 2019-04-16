The Leesport Recreation Board recently announced that it is accepting applications for the Hometown Heroes banner project.
“These banners are meant to honor and recognize past and present military veterans of Leesport,” said board chairman David J. Reimer Sr.
The banners measure 30 inches by 60 inches and will hang along borough streets for all to see. Each banner will contain the service person’s name and rank, image, military branch, service era and sponsor (if applicable). Veterans to be honored must reside or have resided within the Leesport Borough limits.
The cost for each banner is $240 and includes the cost of production, hardware, and installation. Those wishing to purchase a banner can do so by submitting an application, which can be found at Leesport Boroughs website, at the Leesport Borough Hall or by contacting any recreation board member. A high-quality photo of the person in uniform should also be included. Checks should be made payable to the Leesport Recreation Board.