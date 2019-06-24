Leesport Borough Manager Sandra Weiser-Pascavage was recently recognized for her tireless commitment to serving the community by making the 2019 Municipal Clerks Honor Roll. The surprise announcement was made at the latest Leesport Borough council meeting.
Sponsored by General Code, the honor roll recognizes a municipal clerk who goes above and beyond in their roles on a daily basis. Weiser-Pascavage was one of two recognized in Berks County. In total, only 17 clerks were recognized in Pennsylvania and only 228 nationwide.
“Sandy provides exceptional service to the public, our staff and to fellow elected officials. She’s the “go-to” for everything,” said David J. Reimer Sr. who submitted the nominating letter.
“For 37 years, Sandy has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to our community and is a true champion for local government. Her unflagging commitment to our community and the positive impact she’s made deserved recognition,” Reimer added.
Weiser-Pascavage will receive a certificate of recognition, a letter of congratulations, and a commemorative pin in the coming weeks.
General Code helps communities create, manage and maintain Codes that keep citizens informed and help staffs be more productive. The provide assistance for more than 3,000 local governments in the U.S. and Canada.