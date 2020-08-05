A Leesport couple was injured when their motorcycle collided with an SUV in Amity Township, officials said.
Andrew and Marcia Douglas, both 56, were taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital for serious injuries following the crash Saturday, Aug. 1, about 5:30 p.m. at Routes 662 and 562 in the village of Yellow House, according to Amity police.
Police said Good samaritans, including a doctor and a nurse who were dining in the nearby Yellow House Hotel, helped the downed motorcyclists. The off-duty medical professionals performed CPR on an unresponsive patient, police said.
Marcia Douglas was in good condition, a hospital spokeswoman said. A condition for her husband was unavailable.
Police gave this account:
Andrew Douglas was driving south on Route 662 with his wife as his passenger when he attempted to turn left on Route 562 and entered into the path of an SUV driven by Stacey Hawkins, 54, of Fleetwood, who wasn’t injured.