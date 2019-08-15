Leesport Borough Council and Recreation Board hosted a Ribbon Cutting, Dedication and Community Celebration of the new Wall Street Bridge on Aug. 10. Nearly 80 residents gathered.
“Today is a great day,” said Leesport Mayor Granville Sandridge. “From the construction crew to the politicians, everyone involved did a fine job.”
Sen. Judy Schwank told the crowd at the brand new Wall St Bridge in Leesport that "I would have swam across the Schuykill River (maybe) rather than miss the ribbon cutting ceremony" she posted on her Facebook page. "This community persevered for 18 months without the bridge that connects the borough. The detours were not convenient but the wait was worth it. Hopefully it serves the community for many years to come."
Following a brief program, a procession of vehicles and pedestrians ceremonially traveled across bridge and ended at the Leesport Playground where light refreshments were served. The Leesport Area Historical Society had a number of past bridge related artifacts on display.
The previous Wall Street Bridge was a concrete arch bridge constructed in 1915 and reconstructed in 1969 was 213 feet long and 24 feet wide. The new bridge is 214 feet long, 40 feet wide, pre-stressed concrete bulb T-beam Bridge. This section of East Wall Street has an average daily traffic volume of 7,546 vehicles.
The bridge opened to traffic in April following an 18 month construction. The cost of the project was nearly $5 million.